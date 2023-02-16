Mock exercise on earthquake disaster conducted at Pangin

BOLENG, 15 Feb: A district-level mock exercise on earthquake disaster scenario was conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with Siang District Disaster Management Authority at Pangin ADC headquarters on Wednesday.

A real time scenario of earthquake disaster was simulated during the table-top exercise on 14 February and accordingly, the mock exercise was carried out.

It covered establishment of command post, communication post, medical post etc at incident sites. Rescue operation from collapsed and high rise buildings, deliberation on precautionary measures during an earthquake were the main agenda of the exercise.

Boleng EAC Tatling Pertin was the incident commander while, the NDRF team was led by the force’s Doimukh-based 12Bn assistant commandant Deepal Kr Jaiswal.

Police personnel, forest officials, bazaar committee members, students and teachers and general public of Pangin town actively participated during the mock exercise.

A school earthquake safety programme was also conducted by the NDRF team led by inspector Vivek Kumar at the Pangin general ground. (DIPRO)