CM unveils six tourist caravans

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled six tourist caravans from the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar on Wednesday.

“These specially constructed vehicles will allow tourists to explore areas of the state where accommodations are scarce,” tourist information officer Takom Kena said.

“These caravans that are designed and constructed specifically for the purposes of travel, leisure and accommodation, will facilitate traveler stays in the state’s remote regions, woodlands, forests and riverbanks. These caravans will effectively meet the rising demand for lodging in various locations across the state while adhering to quality, safety and requirements,” the official said.

Unveiling the caravans, Chief Minister termed it a new chapter in Arunachal tourism.

Tourism minister Nakap Nalo stated that tourism infrastructures are now being developed on a need-based model.

Officials of the department including secretary, director and others attended the event.