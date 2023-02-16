ILP on arrival at Donyi Polo Airport

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Passengers travelling to Arunachal Pradesh via Donyi Polo Airport can now obtain inner line permit (ILP) on arrival at the airport.

The tourism department has opened a counter at the arrival side of the airport to issue the document, Civil Aviation director T Messar said in a travel advisory.

“It has been noticed that passengers coming to Arunachal Pradesh via Donyi Polio Airport Itanagar often get confused about obtaining ILP, restricted area permit (RAP) and protected area permit (PAP),” Messar said in the advisory.

ILP can also be obtained by applying online through the official website www.eilp.arunachal.gov.in.

The RAP is issued by both tourism and home department. The tourism department issues RAP for tourists while, the home department issues it for non- tourist purposes at the civil secretariat. The PAP is issued to foreign nationals by the home department, Messar informed.