Lone miscreant loots Rs. 40 Lakhs from Seppa SBI

SEPPA, 15 Feb: In a broad daylight robbery, a miscreant has reportedly looted around Rs. 40 lakhs from the staff of the State Bank of India (SBI) while they were depositing cash in the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) at Rajabapak colony here on Wednesday.

Sources at Seppa informed The Arunachal Times that the robbery occurred around noon when the SBI staff escorted by armed police, were depositing the cash at the ATM booth.

Sources claimed that the lone robber fired his gun into the air and then snatched the bag of cash from the SBI staff.

The helmet wearing robber had reportedly arrived on a scooter which he parked 100 meters away from the ATM.

Sources added though armed security personnel were inside the ATM booth, they did not attempt to chase and nab the robber. It is also claimed that while fleeing from the scene, the robber’s mobile phone fell from his pocket and he reportedly, ran back to pick it up.

Meanwhile, a case of robbery has been filed at Seppa police station and an investigation is on. The Arunachal Times was unable to confirm the exact looted amount from the police and the SBI Seppa.