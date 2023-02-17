LDV VKV holds SAC meeting

BALEK, 16 Feb: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday held a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting here with officers and officials of the line departments and progressive farmers of the district.

During the meeting, DAO B Mengu appealed to the KVK to recommend successful technologies to the line departments for the benefit of the farmers, and advised the farmers to “adopt fish culture and promote prawn cultivation.”

DVO Dr B Mimi spoke about goat farming in hilly and plain areas, and stressed on the “importance of Gungroo breed of pig.”

KVK Head Dr Deepanjai Deori, progressive farmers Oling Modi and Okili Lingi, and Ledum SHG member Oimang Lego also spoke. (DIPRO)