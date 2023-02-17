Skill development prog starts

SIBUM, 16 Feb: Thirty rural women, including members of SHGs, are participating in a 50-day skill development training programme on traditional Adi dress, which began in Sibum village in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

Sanctioned by the NABARD, the programme is being implemented by the Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS).

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, who launched the programme in the presence of the DMWS chairman, GBs, the village secretary, and others, informed that “Adi textile has been taken up for GI registration by the NABARD, and the application has already been filed. It will give a unique identity to the handloom products of the district being produced by the SHG members.”

He added that the NABARD would provide assistance in promoting and marketing the products made by the trainees “by way of rural marts, exposure in melas and exhibitions, etc.”