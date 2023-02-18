VKV student tops preliminary round of 2nd Fit India Quiz

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: Debashis Acharjee from the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Seijosa, in Pakke-Kessang district, topped the preliminary round of the second Fit India Quiz from Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, PSVV Sai Teja from Little Angels School in the state stood first in the preliminary round, according to a SAI release.

The results of this round of the quiz competition, conducted by the National Testing Agency, were announced on 15 February.

This is India’s biggest online sports and fitness quiz conducted on mobile platforms, taking place across 36 states and UTs.

The second edition of the ‘Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz’ for schools was launched on 29 August last year.

The second edition of the quiz saw a massive participation of 61,981 students from 16,702 schools across 702 districts of India. In comparison, the first edition of the Fit India Quiz had seen a total participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools. The highest representation in the preliminary rounds of the Fit India Quiz 2022 was from the state of Uttar Pradesh – a total of 20,470 students from 5,368 schools.

The preliminary rounds were held on 8 and 9 December, 2022.

The rounds constituted of a mobile-based multiple choice online round taken by students from their home or school. The quiz provides an opportunity for students and schools to win total cash prizes worth more than Rs 3.25 crore.

The motive of the quiz is to give a unique platform to students from every nook and corner of the country to showcase their knowledge in sports and fitness, and providing an opportunity to feature on national television.

The state rounds for Fit India Quiz-2022 will be held in April 2023.

A total of 348 teams from 36 states/UTs will be competing to become the state/UT champion for their respective states/UTs. The 36 state/UT champions will further compete in the national finals scheduled in June 2023.