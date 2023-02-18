Skill development prog underway

SILLE, 17 Feb: The NABARD’s East Siang District Development Manager Nitya Mili launched a 50-day ‘skill development programme (SDP) on tailoring’ here on Friday.

The training programme has been sanctioned by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office to the Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS), and 30 rural women – most of them members of SHGs – are participating in it.

Addressing the inaugural function, which was attended also by the DMWS chairman and representatives of the textile department and the APRB branch here, Mili highlighted the developmental interventions of the NABARD in the district, and said that “the SDPs are on-location skill development training programmes with the objectives to provide a wide range of skill development training to rural youths with job opportunities, identification and promotion of existing business models for increased rural employment to benefit aspiring rural entrepreneurs, improve income level and livelihoods, and also to contribute to the economy by setting up of rural enterprises, and reskilling/upskilling of existing workers/artisans in the traditional sectors.”

The DMWS chairman on his part advised the trainees to “participate in the training with full dedication, so that their NGO can facilitate and guide the trainees for availing bank loan after completion of the training programme,” the NABARD informed in a release.