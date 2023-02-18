Training prog on large cardamom cultivation

KHONSA, 17 Feb: The Tirap Spices Board conducted a ‘master training on large cardamom’ here on 16 February for the officials of the horticulture and the agriculture departments, and progressive farmers.

DC Hento Karga, who inaugurated the programme, interacted with the officials regarding cardamom cultivation in the district, and suggested “producing good quality disease-free planting materials for management of viral diseases.” He asked the two departments to “start some commercial nurseries with the involvement of the Spices Board to identify the right varieties and sources of seeds.”

Namsai Spices Board Assistant Director Simanta Saikia apprised the participants of the “variety selection according to topography, methods of propagation, proper planting and different management practices like pest and disease management, seed treatment, irrigation, weed management, and other cultural operations for profitable cultivation of cardamom.”

District Horticulture Officer P Dev conducted a session on ‘Treatment of seedlings with chemicals’, and shared technical knowledge for successful production of cardamom.

Roing (LDV) Spices Board Field Officer Sahiini Ronald also spoke.