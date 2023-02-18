Youths benefit from workshop on Sankalp

BOMDILA, 17 Feb: More than 223 youths from different backgrounds participated in a workshop on Sankalp (Skill acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood promotion), organised here in West Kameng district on Friday by the skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department, in collaboration with the District Industries Centre (DIC).

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness among the youths regarding various ongoing skill schemes being implemented by the state government.

Addressing the participants, SDE Assistant Director Jumbom Riba sensitised them to his department’s initiatives, like the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the apprenticeship promotions scheme, and such.

MC Yadav of the fisheries department highlighted his department’s schemes and the importance of skill acquisition for increasing employability, while bank representative Rohit Agarwal did the same about his bank.

West Kameng DC Karma Leki, who also attended the programme, encouraged the youths to “take benefits from various schemes implemented by the government.”

Among others, SDE Joint Director N Lailang, DIC ADI Passang Tsering, Government College Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso, Dirang ITI Principal RC Dutta, and representatives of banks and departments attended the meeting.