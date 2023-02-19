‘Adventure challenge cup’ event organised

YINGKIONG, 18 Feb: The Indian Army conducted a four-day ‘Army Adventure Challenge Cup’ event here in Upper Siang district from 14-17 February.

The event, which saw the participation of 12 teams from all commands of the army and paramilitary forces, featured cycling, rock climbing, running and rafting.

The competitions were flagged off by the 5 infantry brigade commander, and were preceded by a friendly football tournament and a mini-marathon for the civilians of Yingkiong to promote the spirit of sportsmanship among them.

“Keeping the aim of a podium finish of Team Indian Army, this event proved to be a facilitator to select the most promising individuals for national and international championships scheduled in the coming months,” an army officer informed. (DIPRO)