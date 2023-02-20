Ana: The child born in a police station

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: A baby girl born on 17 February in the Nirjuli police station has been named Ana, in honour of the ‘thana’, the police station.

Ana was born in the police station as her parents could not reach the hospital due to road blockades as the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) saw massive protests following the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s paper leak scam and in opposition to the swearing-in of the new APPSC chairperson and members.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram informed that Ana’s family got in touch with Rohit Dada of the Nirjuli police station to help them in reaching the hospital.

“The policeman took the pregnant woman in his personal vehicle. However, the roads were blocked in various locations en route to Naharlagun. Hence, considering the condition of the woman

and the law and order situation, she was brought to the police station in Nirjuli, being the closest place from their position,” he informed.

The women police personnel and the wife of a policeman helped the woman deliver the baby girl inside one of the buildings of the police station, the SP said.

“Bandh call affects and disrupts normal life to its maximum extent and poses threat to loss of life and property directly. Capital police strives to serve even in such difficult times,” a police statement read.