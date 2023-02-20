President Murmu to arrive in Itanagar today

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Monday on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

This will be her maiden visit to the Northeastern state after becoming the president.

The president will arrive at the newly built Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi near here, from where she is scheduled to board a chopper and land at the Raj Bhavan helipad here, officials in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Hollongi is around 27.8 kms from the state capital Itanagar.

Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day function here on Monday afternoon as the chief guest.

Arunachal, which was earlier known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), gained union territory status on 20 January, 1972. It attained the status of a state on 20 February, 1987.

The president during the Statehood Day celebration at IG Park here will inaugurate and launch several projects and programmes, sources said.

Murmu will lay the foundation stone of the common directorate for the state’s Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta and the State Food Commission here. She will also lay the foundation stone of the 40-km double-lane road between Donyi Polo airport and the Naharlagun railway station via Sonajuli and Durpang, the sources said.

The president is also scheduled to launch two animation films on indigenous folk stories from Arunachal under the indigenous affairs department.

A report on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, who fought against the British, is likely to be released on the occasion of the Statehood Day.

She will address the Statehood Day function later in the day.

On 21 February, Murmu will address the members of the legislative assembly during a special session at 10 am, Assembly Secretary K Habung said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital in view of the president’s visit, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said. (PTI)