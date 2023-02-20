College Week celebration underway

GEKU, 19 Feb: The 9th College Week celebration of the government model college (GMC) here in Upper Siang district began on Saturday.

Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku, who unfurled the ceremonial flag in the presence of DC Hage Lailang, Mariyang ADC Akan Reagon, GMC Principal Dr Kuku Panyang, public leaders, students, faculty members, and others, stressed on the importance of extra- and co-curricular activities for holistic development of the students, while Taku advised the students to not indulge in any antisocial activities but focus on their studies.

He requested the faculty members to “always work in the best interests of the college by imparting quality teachings to students,” and said that he is “working to improve the infrastructure in the college campus.” He requested the principal to “monitor the ongoing works, so as to ensure that quality of work is maintained.”

The DC in his address dwelt on the importance of time management, and advised the students to “make best use of time in constructive and creative things which will be beneficial for oneself and the society as well.”

The ADC also spoke.

Earlier, the principal presented an overview of the college, and GMC students’ union general secretary Jakaria Taku submitted a memorandum seeking construction of a boys’ hostel, a library, an auditorium, permanent fencing, Group C staffers, etc. (DIPRO)