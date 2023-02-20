Badminton tourney at RGU

RONO HILLS, 19 Feb: As part of the 37th Statehood Day celebration at Rajiv Gandhi University [RGU], a badminton tournament was organised at the mini sports hall of the university here on Sunday.

Dr David Pertin and Kulenso Pul won the tournament, beating the pair of Harih Nabam and Tanil Tabang 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 in the final.

The other semifinalists were the teams of Moge Riba-Techi Sissal and Abu Lego-Taring Kiogam.

In total, 16 teams, comprising faculty members, officers, students and research scholars of the university, participated in the tournament.

The trophies and cash prizes were given to the winners and runners-up by the organisers.

Among others, RGU Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Gibji Nimasow, Assistant Registrar (Project) Hage Kojee, Assistant Professor of Tribal Studies Zilpha Modi and RGURSF president Techi Sissal witnessed the event.