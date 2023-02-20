Free medical camps organised

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) organised free medical camps at four places in West Kameng district on Saturday, as part of the NMO’s ‘Dhanvantri Seva Yatra’.

The camps, which were organised at Samdrum, Morshing, Shergaon and Jigaon villages, catered services to all, from the elderly to children.

Screening for hypertension and diabetes was done during the camps, and the people were made aware of breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, and basic hygiene and nutrition.

More than 500 patients in the four villages benefitted from the camps.