Health camps organised by TRIHMS

MECHUKHA, 19 Feb: Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of health and medical sciences , in collaboration with the Shi-Yomi District Health Society (DHS), organised a multispecialty health camp here in Shi-Yomi district recently as part of its outreach programme.

The health camp, which was sponsored by Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona and conducted by 22 doctors of various specialties and 20 supporting staffers from the TRIHMS, led by

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, benefitted more than a thousand patients.

The team also organised an extended multispecialty health camp in Leparada HQ Basar, in collaboration with the Leparada DHS. Altogether 879 patients benefitted from it.