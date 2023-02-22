APWWS members apprise president Murmu of women’s issues

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) central executive committee met President Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday morning.

During their meeting, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling informed the president that “the APWWS was formed in 1979 to fight social evils like child marriage, forcible marriages, and polygamy, and to promote better educational opportunities for the girls and women of the state,” and added that “the APWWS has been at the forefront of seeking rights and opportunities for women.”

“With tireless and constant effort of the organisation, social reformation has taken place in the society in terms of women’s empowerment, and they are equally doing well in many areas. However, there remain many impediments,” she told the president.

On behalf of the APWWS, she sought legislation against polygamy, so that the widespread practice is put to an end.

The team also appealed for tabling of women’s reservation bill “to enable participation

of women in the decision-making process for a vibrant democracy.”

Highlighting the drug menace in the society, the team said that the issue needs to be taken seriously by the government “by making comprehensive planning and by adopting holistic approach.”

Other issues related to women and children, besides the need for establishing a gender budgeting cell in the state, were also discussed.

Interacting with the team, President Murmu said that “women’s political participation is important to empower them.”

She said that “the state government should also nominate capable women leaders to the Rajya Sabha and give opportunity in the Lok Sabha too,” adding that she has always stressed on political empowerment of women.

Other than Maling, APWWS secretary-general Tojum Potom, chief adviser Kenyir Ringu and adviser Tadar Yadir also met the president on behalf of the organisation.

They congratulated Murmu on being the first person from the tribal community to be elevated as the president of India.

“It is a proud moment to see a tribal woman in this prestigious post,” they said.