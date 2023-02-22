Governor confers state awards

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the state gold and silver medals to meritorious persons of the state, besides other awards, in a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor also gave away the CM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration and the CM’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Gold medals were awarded to the Airports Authority of India, the civil aviation department, the Arunachal Pradesh Investment & Innovation Park, the planning & investment department, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and senior journalist Amar Sangno, while 18 persons received silver medals for their excellent performance and distinguished service to the state.

The governor also awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2022, to the

Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board, and felicitated the unsung heroes of eight tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Representatives of the CBOs concerned received citations from the governor.

Parnaik also gave away the CM’s Award for Cleanest Village for 2022 to nine villages in various districts. The award consisted of a memento, a citation and cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The villages are Gori (Leparada district), Kuchep-1 (Changlang), Ozakho (Longding), Doji Jelly (West Siang), Dipa (Lower Siang), Rottung (Siang), Shyaro (Tawang), Siluk (East Siang), and Jona Kachari (Namsai).

The state government introduced the CM’s awards for the cleanest village in each district on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebration on 20 February.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior government officers were present on the occasion. (DIPR)