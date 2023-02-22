Complaint lodged over ‘illegal’ road formation cutting

DAPORIJO, 21 Feb: An aggrieved farmer has lodged a complaint with the Daporijo police station OC regarding alleged trespassing and formation cutting on his ancestral land in Chada in Chetam circle of Upper Subansiri district for the construction of a PMGSY road from Sippi to Nilling.

In his letter to the OC, complainant Koje Rebi Dasi, who is also the gram chairperson of Dasi village in Chetam circle, stated that illegal road formation cutting by TD Enterprise, without his

knowledge and consent, has severely damaged his and seven others’ agricultural and horticultural plantations.

The complainant said that neither he nor any of his relatives, or the HGB, the GB and public representatives from Dasi village “ever executed a gift deed with any party, including the state or the central government, for the construction of a road under plan and non-plan scheme” on his land.

The complainant appealed to the police to register a case against the proprietor of the firm and all other involved in the alleged illegal act under the appropriate law.