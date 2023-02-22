Statehood Day: Cooking competition held

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: Takam Diming and her team stood first in a cooking competition organised by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on the second day of the Statehood Day celebration at IG Park here on Tuesday.

The team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Radhe Ampi and her team, and Bath Yading and Likha Tara stood second and third, respectively, and were awarded cash prizes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

MP Nabam Rebia, MLA Techi Kaso and ICR DC (i/c) Sachin Rana handed over the prizes to the winners.

Consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each will be awarded to Luisa Ngomdir, Yapa Timba, Teri Yajo, Modang Happy, Nyater Siram, Likha Cherie and Rinjin D Philley. (DIPRO)