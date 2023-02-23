3rd convocation of AU held

LEKHI, 22 Feb: Arunodaya University (AU) here held its 3rd convocation ceremony at the university’s campus on Monday.

Degrees were conferred on 184 graduate and postgraduate students on the occasion.

Neelam Raja (B.Com) received the university ‘topper’s medal’ for the 2021-’22 academic session while, eight other students from various departments were conferred gold medals.

The other gold medalists were Saily Bengia (M.Com), Embeya Keche (MA, political science), Sonam Drema (MA, geography), Maria Rikhong (MA, history), Meta Jomoh (MA, sociology), Menchu Zongsam (MA, English), Romik Takar (MBA), Nannu Yubi (LLB), and Lukyir Lombi (BA, English).

NERIST director prof. HS Yadav, who attended the event, exhorted the graduating students to “apply the knowledge acquired during the course of their study in the varsity for the benefit of the society.”

“Acquiring knowledge as part of course completion in the university is one part; how you use this knowledge for the wellbeing of the society, the state and the country is another, which should not be forgotten. Youngsters have a very important role to play in building a self-reliant India,” he said.

Higher & technical education directorate’s liaison officer Dr. AK Mishra said: “Success does not happen by chance and overnight. It takes a lot of sweat, determination and hard work. It is also important to have a positive attitude in life.”

AU pro-chancellor prof. VN Sharma also spoke.