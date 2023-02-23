Govt. to provide unfailing partnership to entrepreneurs, says DCM

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday assured the unfailing partnership of the state government in facilitating the necessary resources and support to the young entrepreneurs in their journey to scale growth and bring greater development to the state.

Mein urged all the entrepreneurs to get themselves registered in the MSME of the government of India ‘so that they can get more aid from the ministry.’ He also asked the concerned officials to guide and facilitate entrepreneurs through the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Mein was addressing the entrepreneurs and concerned officials during the ‘graduation and seed money distribution ceremony’ of the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program (APEDP), organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) to felicitate 31 startups who successfully completed incubation and pre-incubation in the APEDP – 1.0 (launched on 15 August, 2020), and to distribute seed money to 35 selected startups under APEDP – 2.0 (launched on 12 August, 2022).

Mein also expressed his pleasure over the progress made by APIIP in nurturing the aspiring startup ventures in the state.

“State government is committed to promoting innovative initiatives,” the DCM said and expressed his hope that APEDP will bring economic development to the state.

Mein also applauded the active engagement of the youths of the state in building the startup ecosystem, generating increased job opportunities, while empowering the youths to stand on their own feet.

Among the 35 selected startups under APEDP 2.0, the top ten winners will receive Rs. 5 lakhs each, whereas the remaining 25 startups will receive Rs. 4 lakhs each, on a milestone basis. They will also be receiving training, mentorship, incubation and pre-incubation support from APIIP for the next 9 months.

The DCM, on the occasion also launched the startup portal for the benefit of the startups in the region.

Chief secretary Dharmendra, and principal secretary, planning & investment division, Dr. Sarat Chauhan also spoke. (DCM media cell)