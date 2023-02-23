Jumsi Siram receives Vishwa Hindi Samman

AALO, 22 Feb: Jumsi Siram of Arunachal Pradesh was honoured with the Vishwa Hindi Samman during the 12th World Hindi Conference held in Fiji from 15-17 February.

Son of Mojum Siram of Tadin village in West Siang district, Jumsi is the first Hindi writer from Arunachal Pradesh recognised by the Arunachal Hindi Samiti in 2003.

Jumsi’s literary works are: Shila Ka Rahashya, Jayi Bone, Meri Awaaz Suno, Galo Lok Jeevan Evom Sanskrit, a book on freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, and Mehnat Se Mukham Tak.

He has also compiled letters, titled Ethihasik Patra, of former minister late Todak Basar. Jumsi also received the Tadar Tang Rashtra Bhasa Puruskar in 2003. He was felicitated by the Galo Welfare Society, and has attended several literary events in Arunachal.

A farmer by profession, Jumsi continues to write books and poems. He has studied up to Class 9.

On 21 February, Jumsi was welcomed by MLBB Tadin Ome, the Kombo Youth Rodin Association, the All Tadin Students’ Union, public leaders and others here. (DIPRO)