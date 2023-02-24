ICCC exposure tour conducted

PASIGHAT, 23 Feb: Heads of departments, along with councillors, panchayat members, and members of CBOs and NGOs participated in an ‘ICCC exposure tour’, themed ‘One-stop centre’, organised here in East Siang district by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd’s (PSCDCL) integrated command & control centre (ICCC) on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut said that “the ICCC is the nerve centre of the Pasighat Smart City Mission, covering not only city surveillance but various benefits which can be utilised by various departments

in delivering public services, ranging from health to sanitation, transport, traffic management, fire safety, IEC activities, city and other developmental planning, and administration in an integrated manner.”

She expressed hope that the exposure tour would “create awareness on the functioning and benefits of the ICCC for the general people towards the goal of sustainable and future-ready smart city.”

PSCDCL network engineer Golden Kumar highlighted the features of the ICCC and integration of smart elements. “Besides CCTV surveillance in 36 locations in the smart city, emergency call box system has been installed for the citizens to connect with the command centre, variable message display, adaptive traffic control system,” etc.

PSCDCL GIS engineer Ajay Kumar demonstrated the benefits of the geographical information system (GIS) and “GIS applications in smart city planning, natural resource management, land use planning, sanitation, disaster management, and various other developmental planning.”

He informed that “the GIS is a system that creates, manages, analyses and maps all types of data, which is very helpful for any town or city planning because of its advantageous applications.”

Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, along with ZPM Tamut Tasung, Baking Pertin General Hospital Joint DHS Dr T Tali, and District Transport Officer (MV) Marik Loyi were among the host of participants. (DIPRO)