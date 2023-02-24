DHS inaugurates SOB sports centre

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Feb: Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr M Lego inaugurated a Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) sports centre for persons with intellectual and developmental impairment (PwIDI) at K Blooming School here on Tuesday.

The sports centre is run by the SOB, a New Delhi-based NGO, and sponsored by the NHPC.

In his speech, Dr Lego exhorted the gathering to “work for the uplift of weaker and neglected persons of the society,” and

commended “the noble deeds of the NHPC through SOB.”

SOB area director Dr Dampak Mindo and SOB Arunachal chapter president Longku Gulab also spoke.

NHPC representatives and parents of PwIDI, besides coaches, and members of the public attended the programme.