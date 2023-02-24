DC urges banks with low graphs to improve

DAPORIJO, 23 Feb: Upper Subansiri DC (i/c) Tanam Kyali appealed to the banks “whose performance has been low in graph” to improve.

“They must improve their tasks to link the Indian banking system down to the rural level for the betterment of the public, as well as for a healthy banking system,” the DC said, addressing a DCC/DLRC meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by the DC, was attended by the Ziro SBI lead bank manager and all central and state bank managers in the district.

The DC also launched the banking sector’s potential linked credit plan for 2023-’24 for the district.

The status of government flagship programmes being implemented by the respective banking sectors was also discussed. (DIPRO)