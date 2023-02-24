Overseas admission workshop held

PASIGHAT, 23 Feb: The career counselling & guidance cell (CCGC) of JN College, in collaboration with the IQAC and Guwahati (Assam)-based Perfect Trainer and Admissify, organised a workshop on ‘career awareness and overseas admission’ here in East Siang district on Thursday for final semester BCom and BA economics students.

“The main objective of the programme was to give advice and assist the students in choosing career options after graduation, and to generate awareness among graduating students about the career prospects overseas, as well as imparting knowledge related to the scholarship programmes provided by the government,” CCGC coordinator Nong Tayeng informed.