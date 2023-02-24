Seminars on TDS/TCS conducted

TEZU, 23 Feb: Resource persons from the income tax department of Tinsukia, Assam, conducted a seminar on TDS/TCS at the conference hall of the secretariat here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

During the seminar, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh advised the participants to “gain knowledge from the seminar for accurate calculation on TDS/TCS matter.”

NER Income Tax (TDS) Commissioner C Deepak Singh explained the importance and relevance of TDS/TCS, while NER Income Tax (TDS) Deputy Commissioner MS Bordoloi made a presentation on ‘TDS and the role of DDOs’.

The same programme was organised in East Siang HQ Pasighat also. It was attended by drawing & disbursing officers and accounts & treasury officers of the district.

The seminar was conducted by Income Tax (TDS) Commissioner Deepak Singh and Income Tax Deputy Commissioner MS Bordoloi from Guwahati (Assam), and income tax officers from Dibrugarh (Assam).

Ludhiana (Punjab)-based Income Tax (TDS) Deputy Commissioner Dr Gagan Kundra and Inspector Dinesh Punj also attended the programme. (DIPRO)