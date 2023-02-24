Police bust ENNG camp, seize arms, ammunition

LUNGPANG, 23 Feb: The Changlang police busted a camp of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) in Lungpang village, near the Indo-Myanmar border, on Thursday, and seized a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition left behind by fleeing operatives of the ENNG.

Based on credible information, a police team led by SP Mihin Gambo and SP (STF) Rohit Rajbir Singh launched an assault on the camp on Thursday, having earlier conducted a reconnaissance of the area on Wednesday.

During what the police described as a “controlled offensive” on the camp, the insurgents abandoned the camp and fled.

One AK 47 rifle, one M 16 rifle, one hand grenade, 104 AK 47 7.62 mm rounds, 23 5.56 mm rounds, four AK 47 7.62 mm ammo magazines, two 5.56 mm ammo magazines, two daos, and a WT set and charger were seized from the camp.