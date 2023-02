PALIN, 23 Feb: Former Kra Daadi ZPC Rido Mena, along with the state Congress Mahila Committee general secretary, joined the BJP in a function held here on Thursday, in the presence of state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, local MLA Balo Raja, and others, the state BJP informed in a release.

“Rido Mena expressed full faith and confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Palin-Chambang MLA Balo Raja for all-round development of the state,” the party said.