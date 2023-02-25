Former APPSC undersecretary found dead

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) undersecretary Tumi Gangkak was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road, on Friday.

Police sources confirmed his death, and said that his body was found hanging, with his wrists and Achilles tendons of both legs slit. The police have not commented on whether foul play was involved.

Gangkak had been suspended over the APPSC paper leak scam, and had been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on two occasions. It is learnt that Gangkak had been summoned by the CBI on Thursday afternoon. He went missing on the same evening.

In an unverified WhatsApp group message screenshot, late Gangkak claimed his innocence and said that he had never been involved in the scam. Gangkak reportedly also claimed that he was being targeted as he was the assistant controller of examinations.

Gangkak’s last message to the WhatsApp group was sent at around at 4:58 pm. The CBI had reportedly summoned him at around 3:30 pm, and he went missing at around 4:30 pm, and his mobile phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram informed that, “at around 1 pm on Friday, the police received information about the body, and the body was found near the Zoo Road and Ganga Lake trijunction.” He added that Gangkak either hung himself or was hanged in a bamboo grove.

“The deceased, identified as one Tumi Gangkak, belongs to Yomcha circle of West Siang district. The inquest proceedings have been completed,” the SP said.

He informed that an unnatural death case has been registered at the Chimpu police station and the body has been sent for postmortem.

“The police can say anything on the case only after the postmortem report is received,” he said.

The former undersecretary’s death has caused the APPSC paper leak scam to take an ugly turn. The issue has already rocked the state’s premier recruiting body.