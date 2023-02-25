Taket Jerang gets bail in one case, no objection from CBI, remains in jail

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Taket Jerang, the main accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) AE paper leak scam, has been granted bail in a case “pertaining to all irregularities committed in the examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014.”

The bail was granted by the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court.

However, Jerang remains in jail as he has been chargesheeted in the AE paper leak scam.

The court granted bail to him as there was no chargesheet filed within the stipulated 90 days of case filed. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case.

“Concern investigating officer of the case has failed to furnish the chargesheet and accordingly the present accused is entitled for default bail under section 167 (2) CRPC,” the judgment read.

The written objection could not be filed by the CBI.

“It is seen that the investigating authority also not filed any objection, though, the time was granted to the concern authority. The case maybe taken up by the CBI on the first part of January but the facts remains same that the accused has been languishing in the jail custody for the last 98 days and till then, failed to furnish the chargesheet and accordingly, considering the entire aspect of the case, and the provision under section 167 (2) CrPC and also considering the view of the apex court, I find that the present accused is entitled to default bail,” the court said.