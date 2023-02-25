Meghalaya border to be sealed till 2 Mar

SHILLONG, 24 Feb: To ensure free and fair assembly elections in Meghalaya, the election commission has ordered sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state till 2 March, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkong said on Friday.

The poll panel has also ordered the sealing of the interstate border with Assam till 2 March, he said.

Polls for the 60-member assembly constituency will be held on 27 February and the votes will be counted on 2 March.

“All districts having international border with Bangladesh have been asked to issue orders to seal, and movement of people in the border areas would be restricted,” Kharkongor told PTI.

The operation of ‘border haats’ has also been deferred till the completion of the election process.

“If the unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, there is a likelihood of law and order problems leading to danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity,” the CEO said. (PTI)