NEC celebrates golden jubilee

DCM acknowledges council’s contributions to the region

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein acknowledged the significant contributions made by the North Eastern Council (NEC) towards the socioeconomic development of the region in the past five decades.

Addressing the participants during the NEC’s golden jubilee celebration at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall here on Friday, Mein said, “Despite a 25-year gap in the beginning of development processes in the Northeast, compared to other parts of the country, the NEC’s golden jubilee, coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is symbolic.

“As we celebrate the golden jubilee of the NEC, we would also like to take firm steps to achieve our centenary goal and work on the NER Vision-2047,” he said.

The DCM also highlighted “the significant enhancement in the budget outlay for the DoNER ministry during the 2023-’24 financial year,” and informed that “the total budget estimate for 2023-2024 is Rs 5,892 crore, which will be utilised for the development of the Northeast region.”

He expressed appreciation for the NEC for “significantly helping Arunachal Pradesh in its infrastructure development and sanctioning a total of 221 projects in the state,” and informed that 154 out of the 221 projects have been completed, “and a total of 33 projects are ongoing.”

The DCM urged the NEC to initiate a strategic plan for the next 50 years “to connect the region with various knowledge partners at the regional, national and international platforms.”

He gave assurance that the state government would work together with the NEC to make Arunachal one of the most sustainably developed states of the nation.

NEC planning adviser CH Kharshing and Arunachal’s Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan also attended the function. (DCM’s PR Cell)