Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 24 Feb: Folk artiste Sang Jangmu from Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the academy’s general council member Delong Padung informed on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Jangmu at a function in New Delhi on 23 February.

Jangmu, a septuagenarian resident of Sangti village in West Kameng district, is a devotee of Ajhi Lhamu dance – a folk dance belonging to the Monpa tribe.