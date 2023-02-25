Separate quota for para sportspersons sought

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal [PAA] in a release informed that it submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday, pleading with the government to “include the provision of separate job quota for para-sportspersons [divyangjan] in the state’s sports policy by reviewing it.”

It also appealed to the government to provide separate training infrastructure for the para sportspersons, and fund to organise paralympic games in the state annually.

The association informed that the CM assured to fulfil its demands in order to promote parasports in the state.