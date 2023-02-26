Central team visits GPs in Namsai

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: A team of officials from the union panchayati raj ministry, comprising ASO Sonu Kumar and consultants Suddhasattwa Barik and Vatsalya Malviya, visited the Mahaloni, Mokrun and Mimey-Empong gram panchayats (GP) in Namsai district on Friday to observe and understand the panchayati raj institutions’ funds, function and functionaries concept.

The team also sought to understand the capacities of panchayats for localisation of sustainable development goals, effective service delivery, implementation of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, centrally-sponsored schemes, Swamitva, own source revenue generation initiative, SHG-PRI convergence, poverty alleviation, etc.

The team interacted with the gram panchayat chairpersons to understand how development – human, economic and social – is being implemented at the gram panchayat level.

The discussion also focused on the 29 panchayat subjects, emphasising on women and child development, water and sanitation, scheduled tribes’ development, marginalised communities’ social uplift, forest, environment and climate change, health and hygiene, agriculture and allied sectors, etc.

The team also met Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa to provide feedback on the observations made, as well as on possible aspects of gram panchayat development plan and the district panchayat development planning.

Officers and officials of the district, including RE Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh, District Panchayat Development Officer Wathai Mossang, PMFS (PR) district nodal officer Chow Arvind Jeinow, PTA Gollo Taku, and other functionaries assured to collaborate with the central team in converging schemes and line departments for holistic, inclusive and sustainable development through community participation at the grassroots level.

The Swamitva scheme was also discussed. Under the scheme, the inhabitants will be able to get ‘property cards’, which is expected to enable them to generate livelihood. (DIPRO)