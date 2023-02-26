Legal literacy prog for GBs held

KHONSA, 25 Feb: Sixty gaon buras and gaon buris (GB) of Tirap district participated in a ‘literacy training programme’ organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the union justice department, on Saturday, under the scheme titled ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system & formal laws of India’.

The GBs were apprised of important topics, such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act of 2021 (which now officially recognises the traditional courts as formal civil courts of law), the fundamentals of court proceedings, as well as basic criminal and civil laws.

District & Sessions Judge Yomge Ado and advocate Nyajing Hallang were the resource persons.

The programme also featured a legal awareness session, during which topics of public interest related to legal aid, entitlements and schemes were covered by JMFC Narang Laji and advocate Gulley Sumnyan.

Stakeholders of relevant government departments, besides SP Kardak Riba and ADC (i/c) Hakraso Kri attended the programme.