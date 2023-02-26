ENNG operatives arrested, arms recovered

CHANGLANG, 25 Feb: The Changlang police and the Assam Police in a joint operation arrested three hardcore operatives of the ENNG from Tinsukia district in Assam on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as self-styled (SS) general secretary Chailai Ngodam, SS major Shewang Hodong, and operative Hongam Ngodam.

One .32 bore pistol, two magazines and 25 rounds of ammunition were seized from their possession.

Further, as a result of consistent pressure mounted by the APP, one ENNG operative, identified as Wanong Sumta, surrendered before the security forces.

A case has been registered and further interrogation is underway, the Changlang police informed in a release.