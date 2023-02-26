Drug abuse highlighted in CPA India Region Zone III conference

GANGTOK, 25 Feb: The two-day 19th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone III, concluded on Friday at the legislative assembly secretariat here in Sikkim, with focus on drug abuse among youths.

Addressing the valedictory function, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed hope that “a roadmap has been created during the two-day long conference,” and said that “sensitisation of youths to shun drug abuse in the state, which is affecting the society negatively, needs to be accomplished.”

He also raised concern over the rise in cyber crimes, and said that “there needs to be awareness created among citizens, especially children, about this issue.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference “was fruitful, where various social issues and challenges regarding citizen’s welfare were addressed in depth,” and expressed satisfaction that “the representatives put forth their valuable suggestions

for efficient policymaking and its implementation for educating the public to overcome drug-related problems.”

Birla commended Sikkim for adopting organic farming to ensure long-term protection of the environment and ecology, and said that the state is blessed with natural resources “that can be utilised to their full potential for further promoting tourism.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that “drug abuse has become one of the crucial social problems globally,” and that “education and awareness is essential in developing resilience against the drug menace.”

He informed that his government is implementing various measures and legislations to control drug addiction and illicit trafficking, particularly among its youths, through extensive awareness and counselling programmes at the grassroots level.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh shed light on the “measures necessary for practical policy execution and implementation,” and highlighted “the importance of public participation to encourage meaningful input into the decision-making process.”

“Creating an innovative environment for the youths requires a multidimensional approach from the counterparts,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona highlighted “the need to raise issues, discuss, and debate for solutions regularly,” and said that “the responsibility of the lawmakers in helping sensitise and channelise the youths of today in controlling the drug menace is the foremost liability.”

Sikkim Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha also spoke. (Speaker’s PR Cell)