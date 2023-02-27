ASP Gumja wins men’s singles title in All India Police Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: ASP Dekio Gumja won the men’s [gazetted officer] open singles title in the 15th All India Badminton Championship in Chandigarh, Punjab, on Sunday.

Gumja defeated Virendra Vikram Singh of CRPF by 2-1 sets to win the gold medal.

Arunachal Pradesh Police have won a total of three medals in the championship.

On Saturday, DSPs Kalom Pait and Nyumyom Sora won a bronze medal in the men’s above 50+ category, while ASI Monya Riba won a bronze medal in the men’s singles 45+ category.

A total of 515 shuttlers from 24 states, four UTs, eight paramilitary forces/CPOs participated in the championship.

The CRPF team lifted the championship title with 17 medals, followed by Mizoram in the second position with 10 medals.