ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyokum festival of the Nyishi community.

In a message on Saturday evening, the CM expressed hope that Nyokum this year would bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state.

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings,” Khandu said. (CM’s PR Cell)