‘Mini-Olympic Games’ start in Leparada

BASAR, 26 Feb: Arunachal Olympic Association [AOA] vice president Abraham K Techi inaugurated ‘mini-Olympic Games’ for U-16 boys and girls here in Leparada district on Sunday, in the presence of local MLA Gokar Basar.

The events include 100 mtr, 200 mtr, 800 mtr and 1,500 mtr races, long jump, high jump, shot put, boxing and Taekwondo.

Seventy-two athletes registered on the first day to participate in the events.

The top athletes in each event will be selected to participate in the state level competition.

The AOA vice president advised the youths to take up sports as a career. He lauded the local MLA, the district administration, and the Leparada District Olympic Association “for taking the initiative to conduct the mini-Olympic Games.”

Leparada is the first district in the state to organise such district level Olympic Games.

RGU faculty member Dr Anil Mili and Dr S Prasad from RGU’s sports department also attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)