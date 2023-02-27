Mini-marathon organised

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Feb: A mini-marathon was organised here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday, in the run-up to the golden jubilee celebration of Mopin festival, which will be celebrated from 1-8 April.

Santi Sikom, Yape Kiche Rai and Karkum Param secured the first, second and third position, respectively, in the women’s category, while Rohit Maying, Lollen Richi and Tanga Dukam finished first, second and third, respectively, in the men’s category.

Fifty-two runners participated in the marathon, which was flagged off by Baririjo CO Miti Gongo.