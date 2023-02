KHONSA, 26 Feb: A two-day district level sports meet, being organised by the Tirap district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, got underway here on Sunday.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku in his address urged the participants to “maintain sportsmanship spirit and stay away for unlawful activities,” and added that “sports and academic activities should go hand in hand.”

Meanwhile, MLA W Sawin donated Taekwondo mats to the sports & youth affairs department. (DIPRO)