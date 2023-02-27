Voice of opposition needed for vibrant democracy

Both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge continue their attack on the present government at the Centre. Citing the Adani issue, Gandhi says that “the entire government and the Modi ministry” came out to “protect the industrialist” when he attacked him in Parliament. According to Gandhi, Adani and Modi are one. He says that he will keep asking questions about the industrialist till the truth comes out. Gandhi also accused the Adani Group of causing harm to the country, saying that “it is taking hold of the entire infrastructure of our country. The independence struggle was against the East India Company. That was also a company; that company too took away India’s wealth, infrastructure, ports. History is being repeated.”

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also severely criticised the present government at the Centre and termed it “undemocratic.” He said that “people will have to strongly fight against its “dictatorship” to save democracy.

Kharge said: “The government at the Centre is not democratic. It does not work for the people. This government only runs its dictatorship.” Kharge further said that they are not free to raise issues related to the poor, scheduled tribes, scheduled caste and women in Parliament.

In a democratic country like India, people are supreme. They have the power to decide the destiny of the country. At the same time, a strong opposition is a must to keep the democracy vibrant. Therefore, the rising voice of opposition is commendable.