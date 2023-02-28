Arm wrestling c’ship organised

BASAR, 27 Feb: Moli Ngomdir won the ‘champion of champions’ award in the male category, while Katu Yomcha won the same award in the female category of the 23rd Open State Level Arm Wrestling Championship held here in Leparada district from 24-25 February.

Organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association (AAPAWA), in collaboration with the Leparada District Olympic Association, the championship saw the participation of 97 players from various districts of the state.

Among others, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh, Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak, and Leparada DC Mamta Riba witnessed the event, the AAPAWA informed in a release.

Local MLA Gokar Basar was the chief patron and sponsor of the championship.