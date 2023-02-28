Awareness prog on Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0

TAWANG, 27 Feb: The Guwahati (Assam)-based employees provident fund (EPF) office conducted an awareness programme on Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 here on Monday.

New Delhi-based EPF Commissioner Apurva Gautam, who attended the programme, informed that “the government of India aims to go to the public at their doorsteps to create awareness regarding EPF schemes under NAN 2.0.”

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo expressed confidence that the participants would “gain thorough knowledge of the EPF schemes from the officers concerned at their doorsteps,” and added that “all casual workers, irrespective of the organisation in which they are engaged, should be covered under the EPF scheme, and it is compulsory.”

“The registered contractors should get it done and open EPF accounts of all workers under them,” he said.

DRDA PD Tenzin Jambey said that the beneficiaries may contact the DRDA senior accountant for any clarification regarding EPF in the days to come.”

Earlier, Sujoy Bhattacharyya from the Guwahati EPFO informed that the Centre launched the NAN programme in January 2023, “and it has now been decided that, on the 27th of every month, this awareness programme will be conducted all over the country.

“Therefore, today, this kind of awareness programme is being conducted in 15 other districts of the state,” he said. (DIPRO)