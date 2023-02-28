DIO calls for improving RI coverage

AALO, 27 Feb: West Siang District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr Tomar Kamki expressed concern over the declining graph of routine immunisation (RI) in the district and urged the district’s medical superintendent, all MOs, and healthcare workers to “improve the declining rate of RI performance of the district by taking the opportunity of the special vaccination campaign scheduled from 6-20 March, as per micro-plan.”

Addressing a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunisation here on Monday, Dr Kamki also informed that the “WIFS programme shall meticulously be implemented in schools henceforth.”

RI nodal officer Dr Jumge Padu gave a presentation on the special vaccination campaign, and imparted training to the participants on how to prepare a micro-plan and implement the vaccination campaign in the coming month.

NHM District Programme Officer Yomto Lollen presented a brief on the district’s performance vis-à-vis RI, HMIS, family planning activities, WIFS, and QAC, and urged the MOs to “track all the left-out and dropout children to achieve full immunisation target of the district as per RI micro-plan.”

WCD Deputy Director (i/c) Bahi Koyu suggested that IEC activities be “made top priority to sensitise at grassroots level,” and said that “all the MOs are to be in constant touch with their ASHAs and healthcare workers to guide and supervise the RI programme.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, who chaired the meeting, directed all the healthcare workers to “collect accurate data while conducting RI micro-plan household survey, and verify the data accordingly.”

He also appealed to the MOs to “perform their duties as per the prescribed government rule to accomplish the goal of all the national health programmes.” (DIPRO)